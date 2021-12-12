How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' thrilling overtime win over Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Highlights: Brady ends milestone day with walk-off TD vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Stop us if you've heard this before: Tom Brady delivered for the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Patriots were pulling for a Buccaneers victory over the Bills to expand New England's lead over Buffalo in the AFC East, and the GOAT happily obliged his former team.
After the Bills rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime at Raymond James Stadium, Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown that sealed Tampa Bay's 26-23 win.
BRADY TO BRESHAD PERRIMAN FOR THE WIN. #GoBucs #BUFvsTB pic.twitter.com/RCk7taOkiW
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
Thanks to that play, the Patriots (9-4) now have a full two-game lead over Buffalo (7-6) in the division with four games remaining.
NFL Playoff Picture: Competition for AFC's No. 1 seed heats up
That TD pass also had special meaning for Brady: It was his 700th career touchdown pass with postseason included.
617 regular season TDs.
83 postseason TDs.
That's 700 career TDs for @TomBrady. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/p3OVfIYbpI
— NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2021
Here's Brady's final stat line on the day:
31 for 46 (67.4%), 363 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 105.6 passer rating
And here are some highlights from a wild one in Tampa Bay:
Highlights
The Bucs jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, locking up a Bills offense that didn't the hand the ball to a running back for the first 30 minutes of action.
The #Bills did not have one handoff to a running back in the first half against the #Buccaneers . It's the first time since 1991 that a #NFL team has played the entire 1st half and had NO rushes by a running back.
— Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) December 12, 2021
Brady had a banner day (by his standards) with his legs, beginning with this 12-yard rumble in the first quarter...
Still got the speed. @TomBrady
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/LqVxXoxdmU
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
... and continuing with this gritty run for first down ...
Another first down with his legs! @TomBrady
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/YL4yPDxbjV
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
... and ending with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, the 27th rushing TD of Brady's career.
QB sneak. Touchdown, Tom. #GoBucs
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/ETiITqKUzd
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
Brady only threw one touchdown pass in regulation, but it was an absolute strike to wide receiver Mike Evans early in the second quarter.
To recap: @MikeEvans13_ is really good at football.
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS
🗳: 1 RT = 1 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/DtPJN8jSQq
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 12, 2021
Evans also helped his QB make more history, as Brady broke Drew Brees' record for the most pass completions in NFL history with this teardrop to Evans.
7,143 career completions.
The most in NFL history.@TomBrady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/2e1lf2wRqn
— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021
The Bucs' defense forced a Bills punt on the first possession of overtime. Then Brady did what Brady does.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME, @B_Perriman11?!!!
📺: #BUFvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/t7ajzi5ctd
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 13, 2021
Tampa Bay moves to 10-3 with the win but next Sunday faces a New Orleans Saints team that handed the Bucs one of their three losses.