How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' first loss of season vs. Rams

Both Tom Brady and his former employers will be entering next weekend's showdown coming off losses.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season Sunday, 34-24, on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, snapping a 10-game winning streak dating back to Week 14 of 2020.

With 1:10 remaining in regulation, Brady connected with Giovanni Bernard for a 7-yard score, just beating the clock in keeping his streak for games with a touchdown pass alive at 14. He also rushed for a touchdown, but had trouble consistently getting the Bucs (2-1) into the end zone against the unbeaten Rams (3-0) despite throwing for 432 yards -- his highest total thus far with Tampa, and tied for the seventh-highest mark of his 22-year career (including the postseason).

Brady was without Rob Gronkowski for portions of the game, though his favorite target from New England would ultimately return from injury. Gronk finished with four catches for 55 yards in his final Foxboro tune-up.

Here's Brady's final stat line for the night:

41 for 55, 432 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 103.0 passer rating; three carries, 14 rushing yards, 1 TD

Brady's 14 rushing yards led Tampa Bay, just as Mac Jones' 28 yards on the ground paced the Patriots Sunday.

Here were Brady's top highlights:

A sight New England fans came to know quite well: Brady converting a quarterback sneak into points.

In the second quarter, Brady surpassed 80,000 career passing yards, becoming just the second quarterback ever to do so after Drew Brees.

Brady needs just 68 yards against the Patriots to surpass Brees for the league record (80,358).

For the Rams, Matthew Stafford joined some elite company with his four touchdown, no interception performance opposite Brady.

Matthew Stafford threw for 343 yds, 4 TD & 0 Int in the Rams' win over the Bucs Sunday.



Stafford is just the 3rd QB to have a 4 TD-0 Int game when starting against Tom Brady.



The other 2 are Drew Brees (who did it twice) & Alex Smith. pic.twitter.com/uIIQc8thPV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 26, 2021

Next up for the Bucs: Brady's homecoming to Foxboro, next Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. on NBC 10 Boston.