How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' blowout win over Dolphins

How Tom Brady fared in Bucs' demolition of Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win last Sunday in Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium, the quarterback's performance in the game was rather meh.

In what was likely his final appearance as a player in Foxboro, Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 70.8 passer rating.

So naturally, Brady bounced back in a big way in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins back in Tampa.

For the second time already this season -- but just the eighth time in his career overall -- Brady threw at least five touchdown passes coupled with no interceptions.

With the win, the Bucs moved to 4-1.

Here's Brady's final stat line for the afternoon:

30 for 41, 411 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 144.4 passer rating; one carry, 13 yards

It was the first time in Brady's 22-year career he's eclipsed 400 yards passing with at least five touchdown passes and no picks.

Here were Brady's top highlights:

Brady threw two touchdown passes to former Patriot Antonio Brown, the first from 62 yards out, which put the Bucs on top for good in the second quarter.

Brown finished the game with seven catches for 124 yards and reached 900 career receptions faster than any player in NFL history, in 143 games, surpassing Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's 149 games.

Brady also threw two touchdowns to Mike Evans, the 16th time the duo has connected in the regular season since Brady joined the Bucs in 2020. Evans moved into a tie with David Patten for the 10th-most touchdown catches from Brady all-time and now trails only Rob Gronkowski (88), Randy Moss (39), Julian Edleman (36), Wes Welker (34), James White (24), Deion Branch (24), Aaron Hernandez (18), Daniel Graham (17) and Benjamin Watson (17).

There was also a Clydesdale sighting, with Brady breaking out for a 13-yard gain on the ground -- his longest run since joining the Bucs

Brady also threw a touchdown pass to Giovanni Bernard, which gave Tampa its first lead of the game.

With the win, Brady also won back-to-back games over the Dolphins in the state of Florida for just the second time in his career, following a stretch of three straight wins from 2010-12.

Next up for the Bucs: A quick turnaround to Thursday Night Football, where Brady will get to face the team he's both beaten and lost to in a Super Bowl in the Philadelphia Eagles.