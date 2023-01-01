How Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers’ division-clinching win over the Panthers

How Brady fared in Bucs’ win over the Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500, back atop the NFC South and back into the postseason.

Tom Brady’s squad pulled off another late comeback to seal the division title on Sunday, defeating the Carolina Panthers 30-24 after trailing by 11 points early in the fourth quarter.

The 45-year-old quarterback had one of his best performances of the season, completing 34 of 45 passes for a season-high 432 yards, three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and no interceptions. Mike Evans had 207 yards and three scores on 10 receptions.

Like it’s been for most of the season, the Bucs didn’t make things easy on themselves.

The Panthers led 7-0 after the first quarter before extending the lead to 14 midway through the second frame. Tampa Bay looked lost offensively – its first four possessions included two punts, a missed 53-yard field goal and an opening-drive fumble by Chris Godwin.

The Bucs scored 10 points in the final 2:10 of the second quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 14-10.

First, Brady uncorked a deep ball to Evans for a 63-yard score. The ball traveled about 50 yards in the air as Brady showed off his arm and Evans showed off his speed.

Both teams were scoreless in the third as the Panthers took a 14-10 lead into the fourth, but Carolina quickly added another touchdown in the opening minute of the quarter.

Down 21-10 with less than 15 minutes to play, Brady and the Bucs took over.

Brady responded to Carolina’s score with a surgical drive – three plays and 75 yards in 1:01, culminating in a 57-yard touchdown to Evans. The play was nearly identical to the one earlier in the game, but a failed two-point conversion kept the Panthers’ lead at 21-16.

The Bucs’ defense forced a punt before Brady found Evans yet again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown to take a 24-21 lead.

Sam Darnold and the Panthers had a chance to tie or win the game, but a fumble with under three minutes left gave the ball back to Tampa Bay.

With Brady taking over at the Panthers’ 6-yard line, the Bucs added one more score for good measure. An all-too-familiar Brady sneak from the 1-yard line gave the Bucs a 30-21 lead with 1:58 to play.

The Bucs held on for a 30-24 win despite giving the Panthers another chance in the final minute.

Brady has now won the NFC South in two of his three seasons with the Bucs after winning the AFC East 17 times in 18 seasons as the Patriots’ starter. He’s missed the postseason just once in his career as a starting quarterback (2002).

Week 18 will be inconsequential for the Bucs (8-8) because they’re locked in as the NFC's No. 4 seed. They’ll visit the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday to conclude the regular season.