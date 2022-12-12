How Tom Brady fared against 49ers in Buccaneers' Week 14 blowout loss

How Tom Brady fared against 49ers in Bucs' Week 14 blowout loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just suffered their worst loss of the season -- and it wasn't even close.

The Bucs departed Tampa Bay for the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 14 matchup to potentially increase their lead atop the NFC South standings.

For that to happen, Brady and Co. would need to overcome the NFL's top-ranked 49ers defense and outperform rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the Mr. Irrelevant from the 2022 NFL Draft who is stepping in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy, though, further stamped his relevancy to the league as he got the better of Brady in the matchup. San Francisco won 35-7 as Purdy became the only quarterback to beat Brady in their first career start.

The 49ers cruised to a 28-0 lead by the end of the second quarter, with Purdy leading the way with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

In that same span, Brady and the Bucs' offense had five drives that ended in a missed field goal, three straight punts and a turnover on downs when Brady's pass to Mike Evans on a fourth-and-2 from the 49ers' nine-yard line went incomplete.

The start of the second half didn't go any better for the 45-year-old. Within the opening 30 seconds of the third quarter, Brady badly overthrew a pass that was picked off by safety Tashaun Gipson.

San Francisco took just two plays to capitalize after a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Christian McCaffrey.

Brady and Co. improved on their next drive managing to run 11 plays, but the 12th went against them. Brady's throw under pressure was tipped up in the air and intercepted by linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Dre Greenlaw INT! This @49ers defense seems to be getting better by the week ðŸ”¥



ðŸ“º: #TBvsSF on FOX

ðŸ“±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Y8d9nuZcHK pic.twitter.com/o7Vi200rhw — NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2022

This time, the Bucs' defense held and the offense got the ball back without allowing more points on the board. Tampa Bay finally mustered some points after a 13-play, 74-yard drive that ended in Russell Gage somehow hauling in a deflected pass for a touchdown on a second-and-goal play from the 49ers' eight-yard line.

Story continues

Russell Gage keeps the play alive for 6ï¸âƒ£



ðŸ“º: #TBvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/8XHDfATXdR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 11, 2022

The next two possessions for the Bucs resulted in another turnover on downs and a fumble by running back Rachaad White.

Brady finished the game completing 34 of 55 passes for 253 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He averaged 4.6 passing yards per attempt, but did not get sacked against Nick Bosa and a feisty 49ers' defensive line.

Purdy, on the other hand, completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 8.8 yards per throw and also escaped the game with zero sacks from the Bucs' defense.

Now 6-7, the Bucs will need to forget this game quickly as they'll next host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) on Sunday, Dec. 18 with kick-off time slated for 10:25 a.m. ET.