How Tom Brady can make an extra half-million dollars Sunday

Tom Brady has earned about $250 million in salary over the course of his 20-year NFL career.

Tack on endorsements, his TB12 business, and his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, and the couple's combined net worth soars over a half-billion dollars... so what's an extra half-mill?

Brady is poised to add that chump change to his bottom line Sunday by hitting a passing yards incentive in his contract with the Bucs.

As Adam Schefter reports, Brady is set to finish in the Top 5 in the NFL in passing yardage, triggering a $562,500 incentive clause in his contract. He enters the day in fifth place, 82 yards behind fourth-place Matt Ryan, 175 yards up on sixth-place Aaron Rodgers and 200 yards up on seventh-place Justin Herbert.

Brady also had $562,500 incentives for finishing in the Top 5 in QB rating, touchdowns, completion percentage and yards/attempt this season. While he'll qualify in touchdowns (36, 4th in the NFL entering Week 17), he'll miss out on the other incentives -- 101.0 QB rating (10th in the NFL), 65.9 completion percentage (18th), 7.4 yards/attempt (16th).

Brady also already hit a $500,000 contract incentive by leading the Buccaneers to their first playoff berth in 13 years. He still has additional escalating incentives for winning a playoff game, reaching the NFC Championship Game, reaching the Super Bowl, and winning his seventh championship.