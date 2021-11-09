Tom Brady explains why NFL adding 17th game was 'terrible decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL finally increased the regular season schedule this season and added a 17th game to the mix, but the league's best player is not a fan of the change.

Not a fan might be underselling it, actually.

Tom Brady doesn't think the decision was a good one at all, and he made that very clear with some honest comments made on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray.

“I think it’s pointless,” Brady said. “I thought it was a terrible decision. So I don’t like the fact that we’re playing a 17th game at all. I think sixteen is plenty. And, again, you’re eight games into the year and you’re not halfway through, so that’s kind of a little frustrating aspect. So whatever, I mean, we’ll play it. It’s there, you know, a lot of guys probably miss games over the course of the season anyway, so they probably don’t play all sixteen, most guys.

"But, you know, if you’re fortunate to be able to make it through a season and you got to play the 17th game, I think there’s a lot of things that I would adjust to, you know, the offseason, you know, the regular-season schedule. A lot of people know my feelings on some of these topics. I’ve been pretty vocal about NFL issues over the last couple of years and some of the things that are done that I don’t necessarily think are in the best interests of the game.”

You could make plenty of cases both for and against expanding the regular season schedule.

Another game brings in more money for both the players and owners. More revenue results in a higher salary cap, which is obviously good for the players. On the flip side, the extra wear and tear from a 17th game will have an affect on players, especially older ones like Brady.

But the decision has been made and it's hard to fathom the league reversing course.

The Buccaneers have nine road games this season, and the 17th game that was added to their schedule was a matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12.

Brady and the Bucs have navigated the 17-game season pretty well so far. They're 6-2 atop the NFC South division and Brady is the betting favorite for league MVP. It could be a lot worse for the 44-year-old quarterback.