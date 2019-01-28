Tom Brady explains why beating Chiefs was among "great joys" of his life originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady's reaction after the New England Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium was a pretty good indication of what the victory meant to the 41-year-old quarterback.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He put his arms in the air, flung his helmet off, ran toward his teammates and leaped into their arms. It was as emotional as we've seen him after a playoff win.

Brady and the Patriots have seen a higher-than-normal amount of criticism hurled their way this season, and a lot of it certainly was justified. There's no question the Patriots, and Brady himself, have been using this criticism to add extra motivation during their playoff run, which will conclude Sunday in Atlanta with Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 41-year-old quarterback said in a recent ESPN interview that there's "zero" chance he retires after Super Bowl LIII. One of the reasons for that is simply the fun he's having playing the game he loves.

"I love playing football and I love the competition and love competing at the highest level," Brady said Monday on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan." "I don't know what's more fun for me than running out against Kansas City in the biggest game of our season in front of 70,000 people and coming away with the win. That was one of the great joys of my life.

Story continues

"And I think you can never go back as an athlete. It's not like I'm going to retire for a year and then come back when I'm 43. I'm just going to keep playing. When I feel like I don't want to make the commitment, or feel like I've had enough, then I've had enough. But in my view, this year, next year, the year after that, I want to keep playing, because I really love it, and I'm having a lot of fun."

Brady will play in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday. No other NFL team has played in more than eight Super Bowls. Brady will eventually regress and not play at the level of a top-tier quarterback, but nothing this season suggests that drop-off is coming soon. So, with that in mind, why would he even consider retiring?

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.