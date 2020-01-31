Tom Brady's cryptic social media post on Thursday didn't just confuse his fans, it also perplexed his New England Patriots teammates.

Devin and Jason McCourty, in particular, wanted answers when Brady posted a captionless black and white photo of himself at Gillette Stadium. With rumors flying about the longtime Patriots quarterback's uncertain future, the post sent social media into a frenzy.

The McCourty twins were so taken aback by the post they decided to go straight to the source.

"We both actually FaceTimed Tom," Devin McCourty said Friday on Barstool Radio. "We were like, ‘Bro, we're at the Super Bowl. Why would you do this?' And he was like, ‘Everybody's overreacting.'

"He's like, ‘It's not is he going to stay; is he going to go?' He was like, ‘Bro, I'm 42 years old, one of the oldest guys in the league, wanted to remind people that the best photos are in black and white.' That's all its was, bro. Black and white. It's a classic. Like, I'm the classic Tom Brady, black and white, put it all together, I'm still out here doing it."

It's definitely an odd explanation, but one that should at least help ease the nerves of Patriots fans who thought the post hinted at a forthcoming departure from New England.

The photo wasn't the only Brady topic that was speculated about Thursday. There also were rumors of the 42-year-old visiting a Nashville-area school, but NBC Sports Boston confirmed those rumors were false.

Brady is scheduled to officially become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career on March 18. Surely, there will be much more speculation where that came from.

How Tom Brady explained his cryptic tweet to McCourty twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston