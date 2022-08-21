Tom Brady expected to return to Bucs ‘very shortly’

Tom Brady’s absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons has created myriad speculation.

When will the GOAT return? Will the GOAT return?

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday that the Bucs and their fans can get ready to breathe easily.

Brady is expected to return to the team “very shortly.”

Bucs’ QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team, per a source, “very shortly.” Brady left the team earlier this month for personal reasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2022

It isn’t as if Brady was going to play in preseason games. And getting in a number of practices before the regular-season opener on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 11 should him sharp and ready to roll in pursuit of another Super Bowl ring.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire