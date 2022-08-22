Word on Sunday was that quarterback Tom Brady would be back with the Buccaneers in the near future and it appears that chatter was on the mark.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the plan in Tampa is for Brady to take part in practice with the team on Monday. It would be the first time that Brady has practiced since August 11.

“Personal reasons” has been the explanation for Brady’s absence and the only added information is that those reasons do not have to do with his health or the health of any family member. Brady will field questions about his mid-August break whenever he next meets with the media, although it’s not clear if that will bring any further details to light.

The Buccaneers have said that Brady’s absence was pre-planned and head coach Todd Bowles has downplayed any worry about the missed time on multiple occasions over the last couple of weeks. Assuming all goes as planned Monday, Bowles won’t have to go back to that well in his next press conference and the Bucs will be able to fully turn their attention toward the coming season with all hands on deck.

Tom Brady is expected to practice Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk