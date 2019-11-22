Tom Brady expected to play Sunday

Yes, the Patriots listed Tom Brady as questionable after they added him to the practice report Friday. No one seriously thought he wasn’t playing, right?

To that end, multiple reports say Brady will play Sunday.

The quarterback went through a limited practice with a right elbow injury Friday after not being on the injury report earlier in the week.

Brady has not missed a game for injury since 2008 when he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the season opener. Those are the only 15 games he has missed in his career due to injury.

He missed the first four games of the 2016 season while serving a suspension.

Brady has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season and has a 90.1 passer rating.