When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual.

Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field.

But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.

Brady’s absence shouldn’t be that big of a deal at this point in training camp, given the quarterback’s knowledge of and experience within coordinator Byron Leftwich’s scheme. It could also benefit Brady’s body to have a few consecutive days off. He did not practice on Wednesday and the Buccaneers as a team didn’t have practice on Thursday.

Kyle Trask, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round last year, could get some more reps with Brady out. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that he’s seen Trask get more comfortable with the offense.

“He’s confident in where he’s going, he’s understanding things,” Bowles said. “We’re putting him in a lot of situations where he’s getting some experience. That’s all we can ask for right now.”

Tom Brady excused from Friday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk