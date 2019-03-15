Tom Brady has excited, NSFW reaction to Patriots' Brandon Bolden signing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It's safe to say Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is thrilled about Brandon Bolden's return.

Bolden, who spent six seasons in New England before joining the Dolphins for 2018, signed a two-year deal to return to the Pats. The 29-year-old running back and special teamer celebrated the reunion with an Instagram post, and Brady hilariously summed up his excitement with an NSFW comment that read, "F--k yeah!!!!!!!".

Tom! Language! Brady very excited ⁦@BB_HulkSmash⁩ is coming back 🙊 pic.twitter.com/lcNxeoTPh3 — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) March 15, 2019

It's possible Brady just didn't want to see Bolden torch the Patriots for the second straight season. With Miami in Week 13, he tallied a ridiculous 60 yards and two touchdowns on his only two carries.

