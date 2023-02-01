Here’s what Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement

Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen posted on Brady’s Instagram.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage back in October.

News of Brady’s retirement comes a year after his first retirement in 2022. However, after watching his video upload, it’s hard imagining him changing his mind and returning to football for another year.

Today obviously belongs to Brady after a tremendous NFL career. He will go down in the history books as the greatest football player of all time, as he leaves behind a slew of records for current and future quarterbacks to chase.

They’ll probably be chasing ghosts with many of those records seemingly looking unbreakable.

List

Twitter reacted strongly to Tom Brady's second retirement

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire