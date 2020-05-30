Tom Brady, ex-Patriots teammates, coaches react to George Floyd murder

The death of another unarmed black man at the hands of a police officer has sparked outrage across America.

George Floyd, 46, was murdered Monday in Minneapolis when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while three other officers stood by.

Floyd's death has led to protests, riots and in some cases violence throughout the country as Americans called for justice in his killing and demanded an end to police brutality against minorities.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed his support for that movement Friday, posting the #JusticeForFloyd hashtag on his Instagram story.

Tom Brady posted this today on his Instagram story, calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death... pic.twitter.com/tu7j8JcfFz — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who left the Patriots in 2018 to become one of just three African-American head coaches in the NFL, made a powerful statement Friday noting the irony behind the outrage over Colin Kaepernick's protests before NFL games.

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

Flores' statement hit home with two former Patriots: Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon and Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe.

One of the best men I know. Appreciate you Flo https://t.co/eY7xtRXi5J — Duron Harmon (@dharm32) May 29, 2020

The Patriots' newly-acquired defensive tackle, Beau Allen, also posted a statement to Twitter on Friday night after seeing riots break out in his home state of Minnesota.

Several of Allen's Patriots teammates reacted to Floyd's death on social media, as well: linebacker Ju'Whaun Bentley urged others to take a stand for justice, while defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty called for justice for Floyd and shared a video of rapper/activist Killer Mike's powerful speech to protesters in Atlanta.

Young People, you DO NOT have to be a Civil Rights Activist in order to stand for what is RIGHT. — Ja'Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) May 28, 2020

PSA - Speaking out against injustice doesn't ruin your Social Media aesthetic. — Ja'Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) May 30, 2020

The officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested on third-degree murder charges.

