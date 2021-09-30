Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and the Patriots has led to renewed focus on the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick during their time together in New England.

The end of that time has been of particular interest after Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported in a new book about the Patriots that Belichick insisted that his farewell conversation with Brady take place on the phone rather than in person. During his Wednesday press conference, Belichick was asked if he preferred to speak to Brady over the phone and said that was “not true” without offering other details.

Brady’s turn to weigh in on the conversation came on Thursday and he didn’t air any bad feelings about how things played out last year.

“All those things are super personal,” Brady said. “We had a great relationship. I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could. It was an amazing time and it was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at, the people involved in the situation, and things worked out for the best for all of us.”

It’s worked out better for Brady than anyone in New England to this point, but Sunday night offers the Patriots a chance for some good feelings of their own.

Tom Brady: Everything about Patriots exit was handled perfectly originally appeared on Pro Football Talk