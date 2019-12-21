Tom Brady, even at 42 years old, willing to go and deliver a big block downfield

Tom Brady is rewriting all records for a 42-year-old quarterback, so why not get out in front and lead block as well?

The Patriots make a point to call any potential clincher a “T-shirt and hat game,” and with the chance to clinch the AFC East on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Brady was ready to do whatever was necessary to win.

On a reverse to rookie receiver N’Keal Harry, Brady sought out cornerback Tre’Davious White and delivered a really nice cut block. It would have been a good block for a fullback in his prime. When you remember this is a 42-year-old quarterback, it’s really exceptional.

Think Tom Brady understands the urgency of this game? He just threw a cut block on Tre'Davious White to help spring N'Keal Harry. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/pA9Fj006c0 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 21, 2019

On the flip side, it’s a little hypocritical that the NFL does everything to protect quarterbacks like Brady, but Brady can dive at a Pro Bowl cornerback’s knee and it’s fine. But whatever. It’s also strange that the Patriots would call a play in which Brady’s job was to get out and block, but they apparently know what they’re doing.

The Patriots were clearly ready to play, and seeing their ageless quarterback being a willing lead blocker for Harry had to get them even more fired up.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was fired up to play the Bills. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

