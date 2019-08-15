Tom Brady escalates Mike Vrabel troll war with trophy for Titans coach

Tom Brady and Mike Vrabel aren't done torturing each other. In fact, they've just begun.

The former New England teammates are reunited in Nashville this week during joint practices between Brady's Patriots and Vrabel's Tennessee Titans.

On Day One Wednesday, the two exchanged some friendly banter, with Vrabel giving Brady a hard time for walking on the practice field and Brady telling Vrabel (in more colorful language) to mind his own beeswax.

On Day Two Thursday, Brady got a prop involved.

Tom Brady came out to practice this morning and handed @Titans coach Mike Vrabel a small trophy 🏆 with the score of last year's game on it (Titans 34, @Patriots 10) on it. Old buddies still having a little fun with one another. pic.twitter.com/fYvUawgzk1 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 15, 2019

This is some advanced trolling: The Titans did hand the Patriots a 34-10 beatdown in Week 10 of the 2018 season ... but went on to finish 9-7 and miss the playoffs, while New England won the only trophy that really matters by winning Super Bowl LIII.

Isn't it nice of Brady to give his old friend a consolation prize?

Tennessee and New England have one more joint practice Friday, so don't be surprised if the 44-year-old Vrabel has a retort in store for the 42-year old Brady.

