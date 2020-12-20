Tom Brady erases another huge deficit vs. Falcons to lead Buccaneers' comeback win

Tom Brady erases another huge deficit vs. Falcons to lead Bucs' comeback win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Atlanta sports fans have seen this move before.

The Falcons held a 17-0 halftime lead and a 24-7 second-half lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 15 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But no Falcons lead is safe against Brady -- we all remember Super Bowl LI -- and the veteran quarterback pulled off another amazing comeback over Atlanta to lead the Buccaneers to a 31-27 victory.

Tampa Bay tallied just 60 total yards of offense in the first half versus the Falcons. Brady completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 70 yards (4.4 yards per completion) and zero touchdowns as the Bucs went into halftime down by double digits.

The Buccaneers quickly showed some improvement in the third quarter, though, as Brady led them on a nine-play, 78-yard scoring drive to open the second half that ended with a Leonard Fournette touchdown run from one yard out.

After the Falcons responded with a touchdown drive on the ensuing possession, the Bucs marched down the field again and reached the end zone. Brady completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin to trim the Falcons' lead to 24-14 late in the third quarter.

Following a Falcons punt, the Buccaneers again cruised their way into the end zone with a 7-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. Fournette's second 1-yard touchdown run cut Atlanta's lead to 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.

The Bucs scored three touchdowns and racked up 203 yards of offense in the third quarter alone, and none of those three scoring drives took longer than four minutes. Brady completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers took the lead for good when Brady fired a 46-yard touchdown strike to wideout Antonio Brown to put Tampa Bay up 31-27 with 6:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay outscored Atlanta 31-10 in the second half. Brady finished with 31 completions on 45 pass attempts for 390 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The win improves the Bucs' record to 9-5 with two games remaining in the regular season. Next up for Brady and the Buccaneers is a Week 16 matchup at the Detroit Lions. A win over the Lions would clinch a playoff spot for the Bucs and end the league's longest active postseason appearance drought at 13 seasons.