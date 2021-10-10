Tom Brady to enter matchup vs. Eagles on fire after a historic performance vs. Dolphins

Tom Brady with a 62-yard touchdown to Antonio Brown. Brown became the fastest player to catch 900 passes earlier in this game, did it in 143 games. Marvin Harrison did it in 149.pic.twitter.com/9LK36lkhOr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2021

The Eagles showed heart on Sunday, as Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and the Birds erased a 12-point deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 on Sunday and snap a three-game losing streak.

After moving to 2-3 on the season, Philadelphia will only spend minutes celebrating, as the team starts preparation for a Thursday night matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's just @TomBrady things. 361 yards and 4 TDs for the 🐐 📺: #MIAvsTB on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/efczapH77l — NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

The defending Super Bowl champions are rolling on offense, and they’re being led by a record-setting quarterback who enters Lincoln Financial Field on fire after scorching the Dolphins to the tune of a near-perfect afternoon.

Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns while helping Antonio Brown become the fastest NFL player to reach 900 receptions as the Buccaneers blasted the Dolphins 45-17 on Sunday.

It was the first time in his Hall of Fame career that Brady has thrown for more than 400 yards with five TDs in the same game as well.

Brady had a QBR of 144.4 and gives Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon just hours to pick his poison in Week 6 on a short week.

