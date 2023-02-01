When will Tom Brady be eligible for the Hall of Fame?

Tom Brady will be eligible for the @ProFootballHOF for the Class of 2028 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 1, 2023

We finally know when the GOAT is going to get his gold jacket.

After last year’s brief “retirement,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats once again, this time for good.

Walking away after 23 legendary seasons in the NFL, with countless records and seven Super Bowl rings, Brady is the most accomplished player in the history of the game, and will no doubt be the easiest first-ballot Hall of Famer ever.

Players must wait five years after retirement to be eligible, which means Brady can be officially enshrined in Canton as a member of the 2028 Hall of Fame class.

Not bad for a sixth-round draft pick.

