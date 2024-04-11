Tom Brady, Eli Manning, Derek Jeter to Appear at First Fanatics Fan Festival in New York This Summer

Tom Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Derek Jeter and other star athletes will be featured at Fanatics’ inaugural New York City event this summer.

Slated for Aug. 16 to 18, Fanatics Fest NYC will feature multiple stages and theaters, exclusive merchandise, product drops, live podcasts and other events during its three-day run. It will be held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and tickets will range in price from $20 to $400. General admission adult tickets will be $50 for each day.

The event will host many of the biggest names in sports and culture, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady; two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant, alongside his sports, media and entertainment brand Boardroom; NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning; two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning; MLB Hall of Famer Jeter; WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, former WWE fighter Hulk Hogan, and others.

Fanatics Fest NYC will feature a 2,500-seat main stage that will serve as a backdrop for a range of content throughout the weekend. There will also be more 400,000 square feet of space devoted to activations the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, WWE, Fanatics, Topps, Mitchell & Ness, Lids, Fanatics Sportsbook and Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA).

Among the activities on-site will feature an all-day “trading pit” for card collectors as well as a museum display of some of the world’s rarest cards and sports memorabilia. There will also be exclusive apparel collaborations, athlete meet-and-greets and other fan activities.

“Sports fans deserve a place to gather, celebrate their passions and foster new ones, and Fanatics Fest NYC aims to do just that,” said Lance Fensterman, chief executive officer of Fanatics Events. “Unlike any other events in the world of sports fandom, Fanatics Fest NYC will reside at the intersection of sports, culture, entertainment and collecting, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans into part of what will become a yearlong calendar of premium live experiences.”

Fensterman joined Fanatics Events at its inception in July 2023, a business that counts IMG as a minority partner. The division’s first large-scale activation was the five-day WWE World at WrestleMania held April 4 to 8 in Philadelphia. That turned out to be the highest-grossing and most-attended fan event in WWE history, according to Fanatics. Fanatics Events will be hosting additional fan and collector events later this year.

