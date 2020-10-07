Tom Brady earns first NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor with Bucs

Brady earns first NFL honor with Bucs, extends impressive record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before, Patriots fans: Tom Brady has been named Offensive Player of the Week.

The 43-year-old quarterback earned that honor an NFL-record 30 times in the AFC with New England, and he extended that record Wednesday by earning his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFC Players of the Week! (Week 4) pic.twitter.com/Hvq1oDWStE — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2020

Brady completed 30 of 46 passes for 369 yards and threw five touchdowns to five different receivers for the first time in his NFL career, rebounding in a big way from a pick-six he threw in the first half.

Brady also threw three touchdown passes in the second half, helping Tampa Bay rally from a 17-point deficit for its second-largest comeback win in franchise history.

The six-time Super Bowl champion had put up relatively modest numbers through his first three games (and received some frank feedback from head coach Bruce Arians), but Brady reminded the NFL why he's the GOAT on Sunday.