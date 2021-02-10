Tom Brady earned this huge contract incentive for winning Super Bowl with Buccaneers

Tom Brady earned this huge contract bonus for winning Super Bowl with Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't just earn a seventh championship ring by winning Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs, he also made himself quite a bit of money.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs last offseason that included $50 million in guaranteed money and another $9 million in incentives.

Many of those incentives were tied to playoff success, and after four playoff wins, Brady earned a couple million dollars more as the 2020 season drew to a close.

Here's a recap of how much money Brady received from contract incentives this past season, including his $1 million incentive for winning the Super Bowl.

With the Buccaneers victory, Tom Brady has earned $2.25 million in postseason bonuses per @spotrac.



Making the playoffs: $500K

Winning a playoff game: $250K

Making NFC Championship: $500K

Making the Super Bowl: $500K

Winning the Super Bowl: $500K pic.twitter.com/DVitNd3TKa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 8, 2021

Brady and the Buccaneers have the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI next season, behind the Chiefs and Green Bay Packers. It will be a difficult challenge for the Bucs -- no team has repeated as champs since Brady's New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

The Buccaneers should be able to bring back most of their Super Bowl roster for 2021, though, and they might even be able to add a few veterans who want to chase a ring alongside Brady. In any event, it's hard to bet against Brady, especially when he'll have a full (and hopefully normal) offseason to improve and develop an even better chemistry with his teammates.