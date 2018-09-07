Tom Brady on Eagles’ Philly Philly play: Good execution wins games

Tom Brady was watching Thursday night’s NFL season opener with his son, Jack. He recognized the Eagles’ “Philly Philly” play call in the second half.

The Eagles borrowed the play from the Patriots.

New England ran a version of the play in Super Bowl LII, but Brady dropped the pass from receiver Danny Amendola.

The Patriots ran it with one running back and two tight ends, and the Eagles used one running back and one tight end.

Brady was asked Friday about quarterback Nick Foles‘ 15-yard catch from receiver Nelson Agholor to set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown in the Eagles’ victory over the Falcons.

“Good execution wins games,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I think that’s ultimately what we have to do. When you have to make the plays, you either make them or you don’t.”