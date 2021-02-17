Tom Brady dunks on critics by producing all the slights of him for social media post

Tom Brady is as petty as anyone.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has taken delight in collecting receipts when he's criticized, and producing them after he succeeds. There were plenty of slights on the Buccaneers this past season.

The Buccaneers didn't always look great in 2020, but they had an epic playoff run that ended with a blowout win in Super Bowl LV. Brady won a record fifth Super Bowl MVP at age 43. He threw touchdowns to Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, whose acquisitions were questioned through the season.

On Wednesday, Brady was basking in the glory of proving everyone wrong as he posted a compilation of negative headlines and comments made about him and the Bucs during the season.

Brady might not go to Michael Jordan levels when it comes to taking criticisms of him and using them as fuel, but there have been plenty of times he has brought up slights against him after he has won.

After seven Super Bowl titles, including a historic one with the Bucs, he deserves a last laugh. Another last laugh, that is.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady beat the odds to win another Super Bowl together. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

