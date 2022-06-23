Tom Brady dunks on Josh Allen in response to Bills QB's golf dig

Tom Brady responds to Josh Allen's golf dig with ruthless burn originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You come at the GOAT, you best not miss.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a swipe at Tom Brady's golf game during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, ranking Brady a distant fourth among the four competitors in "The Match," which pitted Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

"I'd say Aaron, Pat, myself ... Tom," Allen said, lowering his hand to the ground while mentioning Brady.

Is Brady really that bad at golf, the hosts asked?

"Yeah," Allen replied.

Brady caught wind of Allen's rankings on Twitter and responded by pointing to the scoreboard.

Brady is right: Allen has never beaten him in head-to-head competition. Brady went a perfect 3-0 against Allen's Bills as a member of the New England Patriots, defeated Buffalo 33-27 in overtime last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and edged Allen and Mahomes in "The Match" on June 1 with help from his partner, Rodgers.

So, Allen doesn't have much of a leg to stand on here -- which is why he tried to make up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion after Brady's burn.

The Bucs and Bills won't meet in the 2022 regular season, so the only way Allen can earn his first win against Brady is if both teams reach the Super Bowl. That might be a difficult task for Tampa Bay if Rob Gronkowski stays retired, but we know better than to count out the greatest player in NFL history.