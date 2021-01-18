Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass To Drew Brees' Son In Viral Postgame Moment

Tom Brady had one touchdown pass left in him after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a playoff victory Sunday ― and it was to the son of Drew Brees, his quarterback counterpart for the New Orleans Saints. (Watch the clip below.)

In a viral moment watched millions of times on Twitter, Brady tossed one to Baylen Brees, who made a fine leaping catch.

“We could have used you tonight,” Brady joked.

Brady met with Brees’ family ― wife Brittany, daughter and three sons ― on the field long after the Buccaneers’ 30-20 victory over the Saints. It was just two all-time greats having a chat and saying goodbye, perhaps for good professionally.

Brees is said to be on the verge of retirement. The quarterbacks have played a combined 41 seasons in the NFL, with Brady winning six Super Bowls and Brees one. Brees, however, is currently ahead of Brady in all-time passing yardage and completions but is second to the former New England Patriot in touchdown passes.

Brady is still in the running for a seventh Super Bowl title. The Buccaneers will visit the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

