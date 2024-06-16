Tom Brady: Drake Maye's opportunity is going to be what he makes of it

The Patriots' first attempt at finding a franchise quarterback to succeed Tom Brady failed when Mac Jones couldn't get the job done. Now they're onto their second attempt at replacing Brady after drafting Drake Maye with the third overall pick.

Brady said he has spent time with Maye and told him that whether he succeeds or not is ultimately up to him.

“I’m very fortunate to be around him, and I like him a lot,” Brady said of Maye in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “I’ve heard great things about him. But his opportunity is going to be really what he makes of it, and how he wants to develop it, and how he wants to attack his profession, like we all do. It’s not where you’re at when you’re 22, it’s who you’re around when you’re 22. Who inspires you to be better? Who develops you?"

Maye has not yet been handed the starting job and is expected to begin training camp behind Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart. That indicates the Patriots intend to bring Maye along slowly. Brady thinks how well Maye develops will be mostly up to Maye himself.