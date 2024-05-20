Tom Brady and Drake Maye pose for selfie at Fanatics event

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye planned on meeting NFL legend Tom Brady at his retirement ceremony with the team in June. Well, it seems like that date got pushed up due to the two crossing paths at the Fanatics rookie breakfast.

Maye, who was selected by the Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will have a direct line to Brady as a member of the Patriots, and he doesn’t plan on letting that opportunity go to waste.

He said he wanted to “pick [Brady’s] brain” when the two eventually met. There are no confirmations as to what the two spoke about, but Maye did get his wish of meeting the greatest quarterback of all time.

Maye will have his work cut out in leading a team lacking in offensive weapons, along with plenty of questions at the left tackle position.

No one is expecting the young signal-caller to have instant success as a rookie, but they’d like to see improvements with the offense after the catastrophe that was the 2023 season.

