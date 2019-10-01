It's been a really rough start to the season for Stephen Gostkowski.

The veteran New England Patriots kicker has hit 7 of 8 field goals, but only 11 of 14 extra points thus far in 2019. One of those missed extra points occurred in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Although Gostkowski's kicking woes have drawn the ire of Patriots fans, Tom Brady doesn't seem all that fazed. The Patriots quarterback discussed the matter during his weekly interview Monday with Jim Gray on Westwood One.

"Stephen Gostkowski's an All-Pro in this league. I always count on him to deliver," Brady told Gray. "I mean, it doesn't always go our way. You know, he's working through some things, we're working through some things on offense but I'd say our kicking game in general -- the punt team, the kickoff team, punt-return team, all those phases -- we got a punt blocked for a touchdown yesterday, so those phases are real positives for us."

Unless Gostkowski's struggles somehow get even worse, it's unlikely the Patriots will make any changes at the position. If you take a look at the kickers available on the free-agent market, you'll see there aren't a whole lot of appealing options out there.

Despite Gostkowski's issues, the Patriots are off to a 4-0 start and looking to make it five straight victories when they visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Tom Brady downplays Stephen Gostkowski's struggles: 'He's working through some things' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston