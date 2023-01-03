Tom Brady donates to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charity

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is joining the long line of NFL players offering up donations to Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive, following the tragic events of Monday Night Football.

The entire sports community was shaken up after the Buffalo Bills’ 24-year-old safety suddenly collapsed in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the Bills’ social media, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest before being transferred to UC Medical Center, where he is “currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin’s charity has already surpassed $4 million in donations with so many people, including Brady, rising up and contributing to the cause.

There has been an outpouring of support from fellow NFL players to Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive. Tom Brady just came through with a $10,000 donation ✊ Continue to support here: https://t.co/JKFTd6oI9C pic.twitter.com/6vAjBMhMAy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2023

A video on Instagram was recently posted of the third annual drive in Hamlin’s hometown, McKees Rocks.

Multiple New England Patriots players have already sent in contributions, including Brian Hoyer, Lawrence Guy and Myles Bryant.

