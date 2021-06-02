Tom Brady: I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I was on fourth down in Chicago

On the Buccaneers’ last offensive play in their loss to the Bears last season, Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass on what he thought was third down, then held up four fingers with a confused look on his face, showing that he was just then coming to the realization that it had actually been fourth down. Now that the Buccaneers have moved well past that and are the reigning Super Bowl champions, Brady can laugh about it.

In a video posted to TikTok, Brady narrated the play and acknowledged he was confused and believing it was third down when it was really fourth.

“You guys remember this one,” Brady said. “Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago. I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago, but apparently not. I don’t think I’ve ever been as confused as I am in this moment right here. Look at that face.”

Brady and Bruce Arians both claimed after the fact that Brady knew what down it was. Now that he’s getting his seventh Super Bowl ring, Brady can feel more comfortable admitting that he had a major bonehead play during the regular season.

