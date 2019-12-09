Tom Brady: I don’t make excuses or blame the referees

There were several calls by officials that went against the Patriots in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Chiefs, including incorrectly ruling that wide receiver N'Keal Harry stepped out of bounds before scoring on a pass from Tom Brady.

Brady was asked about the officiating during a Monday appearance on WEEI and the quarterback said “sometimes you’re the recipient of things that go your way” while other teams the breaks go the other way. That was the case on Sunday and Brady said his focus was on “all the different things we had in our control that I wish we could have done a little bit better.”

“We’re just trying to keep grinding them out and tried to put ourselves in a position there at the end with four plays in the red area and just didn’t produce well enough to get the job done,” Brady said. “I don’t ever make any excuses and I’d certainly never blame the referees. I just look at what we’ve got to do and how we have to get back to work this week and find a way to go to Cincinnati and get a win.”

Brady was 8-of-12 for 95 yards and a touchdown while targeting Julian Edelman on Sunday. He was 11-of-24 for 74 yards to the team’s other receivers and finding a way to get the offense going would be a good way of getting back on track.

That’s easier said than done, but it remains the most obvious way for the Patriots to step up their game ahead of the postseason.