Tom Brady doesn't seem concerned by lack of new Patriots contract

If Tom Brady wants the New England Patriots to pay him, he certainly isn't letting on.

Brady entered this week's mandatory minicamp with just one year remaining on his contract. If he and the Patriots don't hammer out an extension before the season begins, it will mark the first time the 41-year-old QB plays in a "contract year."

Brady was asked about his contract situation Thursday at Patriots minicamp and unsurprisingly didn't offer much.

"I don't think about it too much," he said. "I think those things work themselves out."

But has Brady had any talks with the Patriots about a possible extension?

"That's none of your business," Brady responded jokingly. "I never really talk about my contract or anything like that. I don't really want to start doing that now."

While the Patriots locked up Julian Edelman earlier this spring (a development Brady approved of), they don't necessarily need to do the same with Brady and could wait until the following offseason to offer him one more contract that would carry him through his age-45 season.

And according to Brady, 45 is still the goal as he enters his 20th NFL season.

"I hope I can play that long," he said. "You set goals for yourself and you have to have short term and long term. The reality is this year is the most important one that is the one I am focused on. I hope there is a lot of football beyond this, but it is a contact sport."

