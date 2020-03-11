Tom Brady doesn't seem concerned about looming free agency, per his Instagram

If you're picturing Tom Brady hunkered down in a bunker agonizing over where he'll play in 2020, you've got the wrong picture.

The New England Patriots quarterback will hit unrestricted free agency exactly one week from Wednesday, and teams will be allowed to contact him Monday when the NFL's legal tampering window opens.

But Brady still appears to be in full offseason mode.

The 42-year-old QB posted several photos to his Instagram story Wednesday of himself enjoying a horseback ride adventure with his family -- wife Gisele Bundchen and two of his three children -- and personal trainer/business partner Alex Guerrero in some tropical location.

Yeah, it seems like that decision is really weighing on him.

Of course, spending some quality time with the family doesn't preclude Brady from getting his free-agency ducks in a row.

The 20-year veteran already has had a phone conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to our Tom E. Curran, and likely has given plenty of thought to whether he wants to return to New England or sign elsewhere.

Just don't bother him until March 16.

