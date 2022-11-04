Tom Brady doesn’t care about the ball that will mark his 100,000th passing yard

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is closing in on 100,000 total passing yards, regular season and postseason. He was asked on Thursday whether he has reminded receiver Mike Evans not to throw the ball that marks the milestone into the stands.

“Put out an APB or something like that to all the offensive guys?” Brady joked. “Yeah, I mean those things are — I’ll probably keep my jersey. I’ve been keeping more of those lately. But whatever happens, happens. It’s just a football.”

It’s just a football? Considering what those footballs go for at auction, it will be anything but just a football.

Brady also reflected more generally on the looming achievement of six figures in passing yards; it’s only 164 yards away.

“I think for me it’s a credit to all the guys that I’ve played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes,” Brady said. “I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think I can’t do shit in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I’m very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me. Playing with Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin], and that’s why I came here, because of guys like that. I played with Gronkall those years. Obviously, I could name every player that I’ve played with and how meaningful they are to my life and what they’ve contributed in terms of the memories I have from this sport. So I feel like these are all — they’re great achievements, but for as much as people want to say, ‘Oh, this is what Tom Brady did,’ in my mind this is what myself and all these other people who have contributed to my life have done as well.”

Would he have thought it was crazy 22 years ago to learn he’d throw for 100,000 yards?

“I think everybody would have said we’re crazy, including me,” Brady said. “The fact that I’m still playing 23 years in is pretty — you know, it’s something that I love to do, and I’ve always enjoyed playing and the competition of this sport. So, yeah, all these kinds of lifetime achievement awards, they’re great to celebrate with everyone and one day I’ll look back and think that it was pretty cool, although my kids probably won’t care at all. That’s all right. It’s a credit to all the people that I’ve played with. Thank you.”

No, thank you. It’s been a great career. Even if thinks are a little rocky now, Brady remains the undisputed GOAT. He’ll only add to the legend when he gets to 100,000 yards.

