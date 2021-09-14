Tom Brady documentary: Watch 'Man in the Arena' trailer

Watch: Tom Brady drops new trailer for 'Man in the Arena' doc originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Want more Tom Brady content? ESPN+ has you covered.

The network is set to air a multi-part documentary on the legendary quarterback in November titled, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady." ESPN's initial press release for the doc promised Brady's "personal first-hand account" of his 10 Super Bowl appearances between the Patriots and Buccaneers (nine in New England, one in Tampa Bay).

On Monday night, Brady dropped a new 30-second trailer for "Man in the Arena" that teased interviews with ex-Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"I didn't even know where New England was," Brady says at one point in the trailer, hinting at an expansive series that will cover the QB's entire journey from a skinny kid in the Bay Area to a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Even if you're a bit tired of hearing about Brady -- we're only three years removed from his Facebook documentary series, "Tom vs Time" -- "Man in the Arena" will be appointment viewing for Patriots fans and should provide a fascinating look at how he became the greatest quarterback of all time.

If you missed the original trailer for "Man in the Arena," you can check it out below.