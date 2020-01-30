Super Bowl LI was ridiculous in every sense of the word.

Not only did the New England Patriots pull off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons, but in the hubbub that followed, someone managed to steal Tom Brady's game-worn jersey.

The thief later was identified as Martin Mauricio Ortega, whom authorities tracked down in Mexico with Brady's jersey and a host of other NFL memorabilia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Now, that thief is getting some airtime in "The Great Brady Heist," a documentary from NFL Films and Gotham Chopra's "Religion of Sports" that includes interviews with Ortega while telling the story of Brady's stolen jersey.

Here's a 1-minute trailer, which FOX posted Wednesday on Twitter:

After the historic Patriots comeback in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady's jersey went missing.



In this sneak peek from "THE GREAT BRADY HEIST" we hear from the man that snagged it: pic.twitter.com/QxvvzVigdy



— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 27, 2020

The film also features interviews with Brady and law enforcement officials involved with the case, so if you're wondering how Ortega was able to waltz into the Patriots' locker room and steal the jersey of the greatest quarterback of all time, this one's for you.

The documentary will air this Saturday (Feb. 1) on FOX at 7 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady documentary trailer features man who stole QB's Super Bowl jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston