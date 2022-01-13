Tom Brady dishes on Nick Foles SB52 handshake snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For Eagles fans, Super Bowl LII is the most unforgettable game of their lives. This is nearly a universal truth. I can’t speak for all of them, but I still have the game on my DVR at home, as well as the handful of NFL Network specials surrounding the Eagles’ 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots. I watch them when I need a pick-me-up.

There are several moments from the game that stand out. I don’t have to enumerate them. But one indelible image is Brady jogging off the field as the green and white confetti fell, without shaking the hand of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Most Eagles fans didn’t like Brady going into the game, but shunning Foles at the end cemented him as an archvillain in this town.

During today’s media availability, Brady was asked if he was aware that Eagles fans still hold the non-shake from four years ago against him.

“No. I’m not,” said Brady. “I’ve shaken Nick’s hand plenty of times, though. I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can. I know it doesn’t always look like that, because sometimes I get a little pissed out there, but for the most part I try to be a good sport.”

Since #Eagles fans are obsessed with Tom Brady not shaking Nick Foles' hand after SB52, I finally asked him about it because the #Buccaneers host Philly on Sunday. "I have a lot of respect for Nick. I try to be a good sport as best I can…" Brady's full response — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2022

I could almost understand blowing off the midfield postgame handshake if, say, this was Brady’s first Super Bowl. Or even his first Super Bowl loss. But Brady is the GOAT. That is unquestionable. He’s won more career postseason games than all but three NFL franchises, not counting the Patriots.

You can’t tell me that this wasn’t a premeditated move, though it isn’t unique to Foles. After each of Brady’s other two Super Bowl losses, both to the Giants and Eli Manning, Brady blew off the handshake then as well.

No real surprise that the guy caught cheating doesn’t really believe in fairness under all circumstances, but nice guys finish last, right?