Tom Brady dishes on Lombardi Trophy toss, Super Bowl parade shenanigans

Why did Brady toss Lombardi Trophy? QB addresses parade shenanigans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What was going through Tom Brady's head when he launched the Lombardi Trophy over open water at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade?

Good question.

In his first public interview since leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the former New England Patriots quarterback revisited his bold decision to toss the precious hardware.

Patriots Talk Podcast: Should Patriots bother with first-round quarterback? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I don't remember that quite as well," Brady said Tuesday night on "The Late Late Show" with host James Corden. "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do.'

"Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there are a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it]."

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported the Bucs would have ordered a replacement trophy had Brate not bailed his QB out. But while Brady wasn't quite of clear mind at the moment, his young daughter, Vivian, apparently could sense trouble.

"That's my little 8-year-old daughter," Brady said, reacting to a video in which Vivian yells, "Daddy, no!" right before Brady throws the trophy. "Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she's the voice of reason. Go figure."

Vivian also wasn't under the influence of one too many cocktails. When asked whether the viral video of him looking a bit shaky after getting off his boat was the result of sea legs or too much avocado tequila, Brady responded, "a little bit of both."

Brady moved on quickly from his celebration, though. After undergoing a minor knee procedure, the 43-year-old quarterback has his sights set on championship No. 8.