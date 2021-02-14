Tom Brady 'disgraced' Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl parade, designer's daughter says

Lombardi Trophy designer's daughter rips Brady for SB parade antics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Some people got a kick out of Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' floating Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. Lorraine Grohs was not among them.

Grohs is the daughter of Greg Grohs, a master silversmith at Tiffany and Co. from 1967 to 1994 who designed the first Vince Lombardi Trophy. So, you can imagine why Brady cavalierly heaving the trophy across open water didn't sit well with Grohs.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Lorraine Grohs said in an interview with FOX 4 in Southwest Florida. "I didn't sleep for the past two nights because of this. I was that upset.

"I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. ... The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well."

Fortunately, Bucs tight end Cameron Brate snagged Brady's toss and the trophy emerged unharmed. But Grohs still wants Brady to apologize for putting his seventh Lombardi Trophy in harm's way.

"I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans (and) the other team players," Grohs said.

We can understand why Grohs wasn't pleased with Brady, who may not have been of fully sound mind during Wednesday's parade. She may not get much sympathy, however: Bucs general manager Jason Licht responded to a video of the interview telling Grohs to "lighten up."

We can only imagine how Grohs felt when Rob Gronkowski used the Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat following the New England Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory.