Tom Brady discusses 'partying' days at Serra High School in San Mateo

We're not going to get into all the reasons -- there are a lot -- but Tom Brady joining "The Howard Stern Show" on the radio Wednesday is one of them. Over his 20 years playing for the New England Patriots, Brady was reserved and often neutral with his answers. But an interview with Stern can go off the rails in a hurry.

Brady's interview with the famed radio host was far from wild, but the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did open up about a different side of himself than we're used to hearing. The future Hall of Fame QB went back into the archives, and discussed his partying days at Serra High School in San Mateo.

"My dad was always available to me, so in a way when I did those things, I really felt guilty," Brady said. "If I woke up the next morning with a hangover, I just felt guilty about it. I never was really indulging.

"I definitely had my fun in high school, with partying and drinking and smoking weed on occasion, but as it got later in my high school life, those became less and less and less."

Brady attended Serra High School for four years and was the varsity quarterback for two seasons. He wound up playing in college at the University of Michigan and then was famously selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

The six-time Super Bowl champion even starred in baseball as a catcher at Serra and was selected by the Montreal Expos out of high school in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

Brady grew up as a huge 49ers fan in the Bay Area and idolized Joe Montana. But he refused to say that he's better than the legendary 49ers QB, despite winning two more Super Bowls than Montana.

"I can't say that," Brady said to Stern. "I would never say that. That's not how I think about myself. The only thing I care about is am I the best I can be? I'm the best I can be."

