Tom Brady discloses that he has had knee surgery

We’ve known that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady needs knee surgery. We’ve heard, from his coach, that Brady will be ready to go in June. We hadn’t heard that the procedure has occurred.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady disclosed that the surgery has happened.

“I actually had knee surgery, so I’m kind of rehabbing now, which is giving me something to do, although I’d much rather be kind of staying active like I normally do,” Brady said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It’s unknown whether Brady checked into the hospital under the name “Terrence Bradshaw.”

The surgery had been described as “minor.” The Boston Globe has reported that the procedure is “more than just a little clean-up,” and that (citing an unnamed source), “[w]hen it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater.”

As previously noted, Brady and/or those close to him should tread lightly when it comes to embellishing the condition that led to the surgery. At some point, Brady could get the Buccaneers in hot water for never disclosing on any of the 2020 injury reports that he had a knee injury

