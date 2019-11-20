Tom Brady 'didn't put much thought' into Antonio Brown's apology to Robert Kraft

Antonio Brown raised some eyebrows on Tuesday when he posted an apology to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on social media.

The embattled wide receiver apologized for bringing "bad media and drama" to the organization during his brief tenure earlier this season. Brown received support in the form of Instagram "likes" from quarterback Tom Brady and a number of other Patriots players.

While some believe Brady and his teammates may have been sending a message by "liking" Brown's post, the 42-year-old QB insisted during his Wednesday press conference that wasn't the case.

"I didn't put much thought into it," Brady said of Brown's apology. "But it's his choice, and good for him."

After being released by the Patriots in September, Brown ripped Kraft in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Brown met with the NFL this week as the league continues to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

