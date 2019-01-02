Tom Brady didn't hit any of his $5 million in 2018 performance bonuses originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a really good season by most standards, but the 41-year-old veteran wasn't able to hit any of the $5 million in 2018 performances bonuses in his contract.

Tom Brady will earn $0 of the $5M in performance bonuses that were built into his 2018 salary, needing to be Top 5 in Passing Yards, Yards/Attempt, Touchdowns, Comp. %, or Rating.



This drops his 2018 compensation to $15M, the same he's due in 2019.https://t.co/byJ9TDGUwu



— Spotrac (@spotrac) January 1, 2019

Brady finished seventh in passing yards, 13th in yards per attempt, 10th in touchdown passes, 18th in completion percentage and 12th in QB rating.

Something tells us Brady will be just fine without the extra $5 million.

Brady played in all 16 games for the Patriots and completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has given the Patriots a discount throughout his career and it has helped the team build a winning roster around him. It's a strategy other players might want to try, especially when you consider the six highest-paid quarterbacks all missed the playoffs this season.

Here's where Brady and the other playoff QBs rank in salary.

Postseason QB Salary Rankings



7. D. Brees, $25M

8. A. Luck, $24.5M

11. R. Wilson. $21.9M

14. P. Rivers, $20.8M

21. T. Brady, $15M

25. M. Trubisky, $7.2M

26. J. Goff, $6.9M

31. Foles, $5.5M

37. P. Mahomes, $4.1M

39. D. Watson, $3.4M

69. D. Prescott, $680k

44. L. Jackson, $2.3M

























— Spotrac (@spotrac) December 31, 2018

Brady has one more season left on his current contract, and judging by comments he's made, particularly of late, he's coming back for the 2019 campaign.

