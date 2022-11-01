Tom Brady details mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady addressed the struggles of balancing his family life with his job as an NFL quarterback prior to the season, and during his weekly appearance on the "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, he shared how's dealing with this latest challenge.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady told Gray. "And obviously the good news is that it's a very amicable situation and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."

"That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. And all you can do is the best you can do, and that's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working, as long as I'm being a dad."

Brady and Bundchen have two children together -- Benjamin, age 14, and Vivian, age 9 -- while Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan. The 45-year-old QB apparently spent Halloween with Benjamin and Vivian, posting a photo of the three of them in costume Tuesday morning.

Brady is going through adversity on the field, as well: He's in the midst of his first three-game losing streak ever as a starting NFL quarterback, and the 3-5 Bucs rank 25th in the league in points scored per game (18.3) entering Week 9.

Brady should continue to garner attention both off the field and on the field, where Tampa Bay will look to rebound next Sunday in a playoff rematch with the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year veteran says he's used to the attention by now.

"I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people," Brady said. " ... So I think the interesting thing for a football player, an athlete in general is, you're out there -- I always say we're not actors, even though we're on TV -- that is our real self out there and we're trying to do our best."