Tom Brady denies he pushed for Buccaneers to add Antonio Brown

Brady addresses Bucs' signing of Antonio Brown

Tom Brady will add another weapon to his already-loaded offense when Antonio Brown returns to the field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the troubled wide receiver to a one-year contract over the weekend. While many have speculated that Brady is the one who pushed for the addition of Brown, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians refuted that theory on Monday.

Brady shut it down as well during his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio.

“Well, I’m the quarterback of the team, and that’s my role and responsibility,” Brady said. "I do appreciate the relationship I have with [Arians] and [GM] Jason Licht. I think they know me, they know what my style is, and I have a tremendous amount of trust in them, and they’re putting the team first. They’ve gone out and done a great job getting players that help us do our job better.”

The ex-Patriots QB certainly played a part in getting Brown to New England last season, but that plan was shortlived as the wideout was released after a controversial two weeks with the team.

Brady added that he's glad to see AB get a shot at redemption, and excited to see what he can bring to the football field.

“Certainly, I’m happy for Antonio to get an opportunity to resume his career," Brady said. "He’s put a lot of time and energy into working on a lot of things in his life, and I know he’s excited to play football. So everyone’s going to earn a role on our team, and I know that’s his mindset too.

“I think the receiver position is really a position of strength on our offense, and how Antonio fits into that is going to be up to him and the role that he can create for himself which we all know of what he’s capable of when he’s playing.”

Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension and will be eligible to return for the Buccaneers in Week 9 vs. the New Orleans Saints.