Tom Brady delivers sensational Instagram Super Bowl LV story

Tom Brady must have been up all night and day putting together the captions and music to go along with the Instagram Story the Super Bowl LV MVP dropped Monday.

Or someone on his team was busy pulling it together for the quarterback’s approval. Either way, it worked.

Being the great teammate and leader he is, Brady offered tributes to just about anyone and everyone who had a role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady IG story and the songs playing plus the captions is hilarious pic.twitter.com/gbIRif0uI3 — xoxo◾️ (@shadyfavorite) February 8, 2021

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and was named MVP for the fifth time as Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl.

The Bucs signed Brady to a two-year contract as a free agent before the 2020 season. This has to go down as one of the best signings in the history of any sport.